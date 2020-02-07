GET OUT ALIVE: Digital round table offers tips on how to prevent, survive house fires

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The statistics are alarming.

According to the Texas State Fire Marshal, there were more than 16,000 house fires in Texas in 2016. In those fires, 108 people died and 499 were injured.

In 2019, the number of people killed jumped to 119.

According to FEMA, most victims are children and elderly.

So what can you do? How can you make certain that you, your family, and your children don’t become sad statistics?

KETK anchor Kaci Koviak talks about fire safety with guests Tammy Prater, executive director of the American Red Cross East Texas Area, Patrick Dooley from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, and Captain Jeremy Larue from the Lindale Fire Department.