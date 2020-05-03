Breaking News
KETK working to fix technical issue for antenna viewers

George W. Bush calls for care and compassion during pandemic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Former President George W. Bush called on Americans to put aside their differences, take the guidance of medical professionals, and show empathy for those affected by the coronavirus and the economic downturn.

On Saturday, Bush released an inspirational video that reflected a tone of unity and national solidarity following the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat,” Bush said in the professional video set against music and photographs of a community coming together to help others in uncertain times. “In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable, and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together and we are determined to rise.”

Bush never mentioned President Trump’s name, but he took the message to Twitter by paraphrasing a Fox News personality saying, ““Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar