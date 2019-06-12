George H.W. Bush stamp to be unveiled Wednesday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLLEGE STATION, TX - The U.S. Postal Service will unveil a stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush during a ceremony Wednesday in College Station.

The stamp features a striking image of Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, in a gray suit, white shirt and star-spotted blue tie.

America’s 41st president died last year at the age of 94. He is buried at the family’s gravesite at his presidential library in College Station.

Here’s a closer look at the stamp and what’s planned for the ceremony.

Dedication ceremony

Wednesday’s ceremony is set for 11 a.m. in the Fymire Auditorium at the Annenberg President Conference Center.

Among those attending will be:

Pierce Bush, CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, grandson of George H.W. Bush

Hon. Robert M. Duncan, chairman, board of governors, U.S. Postal Service, and dedicating official

David B. Jones, president and CEO, George & Barbara Bush Foundation

Warren Finch, director, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Amb. Chase Untermeyer, founding chairman, Qatar-America Institute

Jean Becker, former chief of staff, Office of George H.W. Bush

The ceremony is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is encouraged. Go to USPS.com/GeorgeHWBush for more information.

The stamp

Wednesday will mark the first day of issuance for the commemorative stamp, which was designed by Phil Jordan.

The featured image is a portrait of Bush that was painted by artist Michael J. Deas and is based on a 1997 photograph of Bush taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders.

When can I buy it?

The stamp will be available for sale starting Wednesday at Store.USPS.com for 55 cents. A sheet of 20 stamps will cost $11.

It’s a forever stamp so it can be used any time after purchase, regardless of the future price of stamps.