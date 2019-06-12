Gator chomps down on Louisiana deputy's car Video

CADDO PARISH, Louisiana (KETK) - So apparently "taking a bite out of crime" means something different in Louisiana.

At least it did to one gator.

A Caddo Parish deputy spotted an alligator in the middle of Hwy1 Monday night and tried to wrangle the 8-foot beast out of the roadway while waiting for wildlife officials to come and remove it.

But the gator was not having it.

The crotchety critter got a bit snappish and did what gators do - it chomped down on the patrol car and proceeded to take a bite out of crime ... stoppers. Or at least the crimestoppers' vehicle.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the altercation.

And the toothy perp made a clean getaway.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

