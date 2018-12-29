Gadgets, apps promise help in keeping those New Year's resolutions Video

NEW YORK, New York (NBC News) - 'Tis the season - for New Year's resolutions. Again.

We all know the drill. Start the new year on the right foot with a promise to be better and do better.

According to Offers.com, losing weight and exercising more are the top new year's resolutions year after year.

But other popular resolutions are familiar as well: get more organized, get control over finances, learn a new hobby or skill. All noble goals, but sometimes hard to reach because while the spirit is willing, the flesh is weak. And easily distracted.

Now, though, we have the wonderful world of tech promising all manner of help.

"Plenty of gadgets help you stick to new year's resolutions. Fitbit is great in terms of being able to challenge other people to meet your fitness goal," says Suzanna Kantra with Techlicious.

This year, Fitbit has two new models: the Charge 3 and Versa. Both models track steps, heart rate, calorie burn and even sleep.

Apps such as Nerdwallet, Acorns and Mint will help budget and track spending for money saving goals.

There are even apps that will monitor screen time for people trying to use their devices less. Screen Time on IOS and Digital Well Being on Andriod are built in ways to track screen time and set goals.

