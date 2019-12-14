Funeral services set for longtime Tyler philanthropist Bob L. Herd

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Funeral services have been scheduled for longtime Tyler philanthropist Bob Herd.

Herd died Friday. He was 91.

An oil and gas man all his adult life, Herd and his late wife Pat started the Bob L. Herd Foundation in 1994. Through the foundation, he built the Herd Worship Center at Marvin, the Pat Herd Women’s Center at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, the Herd Family Intensive Care Center at UT Health East Texas, and funded scholarships for TJC, the University of Texas at Tyler, and Texas Tech University.

In 2008, The Bob L. Herd Department of Petroleum Engineering was named part of the Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech creating one of the largest petroleum engineering departments in the country.

Herd was born December 9, 1928, a son of Marion and Mary Frances Herd. He grew up in Dallas and Scyene, Texas and graduated Mesquite High School in 1946.

Having learned to fly at Mustang Field in Highland Park at the age of 16, Bob enlisted in the US Air Force and rose to the rank of staff sergeant.

With the GI Bill, Herd enrolled at Texas Tech University and earned his petroleum engineering degree. After starting his career at Lone Star Gas in Athens, he moved to Tyler in 1965 with his wife Pat and daughters Kelli and Staci and founded Herd Producing Company, Inc.

The company owned and operated hundreds of oil and gas wells throughout Louisiana and Texas. For his success, Herd was given the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s 1993 Pioneer Award, the 1994 Texas Tech Distinguished Alumni Award and the Texas Tech Distinguished Engineer Award in 1995.

A passionate golfer, Herd served as president of Willow Brook Country Club in 1980 and 2009.

Surviving are a brother David (Gail) of Ace, Texas; sons Rod (Debbie) of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Jeff of Chapala, Mexico, Greg (Sheila) of Arlington; daughter Kelli (Kim) of Dallas; grandchildren Danielle (Kent) Webb and Michael (Whitney) Herd of Tyler, Brandy (Torin) Willis and Bradley (Summer) Herd of Arlington, Ben (Mimi) Herd of Dallas, Tammy Herd-Duggan (Jillian) of San Diego, CA, Michelle Herd of Lake Havasu, Arizona; and 9 great grandchildren.

Memorials in Herd’s honor may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701 or the charity of your choice.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday, 4-7 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703

The memorial service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 300 W. Erwin Street, Tyler, TX 75702 with Dr. Doug Baker officiating.