Funeral services set for late Overton fire chief

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Funeral services have been set for late Overton Fire Department Chief Jim White.

Overton FD announced White’s death on Facebook Friday.

White was a retired fire marshal and rescue chief. He had also served as assistant secretary for the Texas State Firefighters’ & Fire Marshals’ Association.

Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1122 Pine Street, Gilmer, TX 75644.

