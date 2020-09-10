Funeral services scheduled for Jay Rumbelow, owner of Bruno’s Pizza in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jay Rumbelow, the owner of well-loved Tyler restaurants Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta, died Tuesday.

He was 65.

John Walter “Jay” Rumbelow III was born November 21, 1954, in Jacksonville, North Carolina to J.W. and Josephine Rumbelow. The family moved to East Texas and Rumbelow graduated from Bullard High School in 1973.

The Rumbelow family opened the first Bruno’s on Vine Street in Tyler in 1976. The family opened a second location on Old Jacksonville Road in 1991.

Rumbelow took on running the family business after his father’s death in 1991.

Visitation will be Friday at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler, 5-7 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Bullard.