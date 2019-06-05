Funeral service announced for Tyler teen who was killed on Lake Palestine Sunday
TYLER, TX (KETK) - Funeral service for the Tyler teen who was fatally hit by a boat over the weekend on Lake Palestine has been announced.
14-year-old Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez was killed Sunday after spending the day with his family out on Lakeway Harbor. Police said that's when Jeffery Hampton, who was driving a boat with three other people hit the dock, killing Hernandez.
Services will be on Thursday, June 6th, at 7 pm at the Cathedral Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
A gofundme set up for the family indicates that Hernandez may have died saving his 3-year-old sister's life. According to the Gofund me account, Hernandez was admitted to enter Early College High School in Tyler.
READ MORE: TYLER MAN ARRESTED FOR HIT-AND-RUN KILLED 14-YEAR-OLD ON LAKE PALESTINE