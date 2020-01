CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Dickerson was laid to rest Saturday in Carthage as hundreds of people showed up to offer their respects.

Deputy Dickerson was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop just five days ago.

Now the nation is mourning his loss along with his hometown of Carthage.

People from all over showed up at his funeral today as kind words and stories were told of the deputy.