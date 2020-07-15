FUN AND FITNESS AMID THE VIRUS: Local karate instructor offering outdoor classes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you are looking for fun but safe activities for your children this summer, a local karate instructor has some good news.

Robert Lamont is teaching “Karate in the Park” at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler.

The classes are held outside, with students socially distanced and instructors wearing masks.

Lamont canceled his spring classes due to restrictions put in place to battle the virus’ spread. Since then, he has worked with city officials to move the classes outside and ensure the safety of students and teachers alike.

“If you’re practicing social distancing, this is something I believe people are going to forever need,” Lamont said. “We are based on a community, and being around each other is important. This gives us an opportunity to come out and have a good time.”

Classes are held on Tuesdays at the center at 501 W. 32nd Street in Tyler. Cost is $60 for 10 weeks.

For more information, contact the center at 903-595-7271 or see the center’s website.