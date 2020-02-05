Fugitive wanted in 2 counties arrested Tuesday night in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive on Tuesday night.

According to the department, Brockerick Skillern, 32, was wanted on warrants out of Gregg County and Madison County.

The warrants were for:

two counts of Family Violence Assaults, 3rd degree felonies

Possesion of a deadly weapon in a penal institution, 2nd degree felony

Officials received a tip from a local citizen that Skillern was possibly at a residence on County Road 389.

Deputies responded to the area and found him inside a trailer house.

Skillern was arrested without incident and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

He will be transferred to Greg County and Madison County at a later date.