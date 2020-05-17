FUELING OUR HEROES: Volunteers feeding truckers who keep America moving through pandemic

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Some of the most hard working people during this pandemic have been truck drivers.

And at a truck stop in Canton Saturday,m they were shown some appreciation.

Brittney Richardson is a truck driver famous for posting videos on YouTube.

Now she’s leading the initiative called Fueling Our Heroes.

She sets up shop at truck stops and delivers free meals to the ones behind the wheel.

Richardson says right now trucks are traveling far and wide, and new restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic have made their jobs harder.

In a show of appreciation for their hard work and dedication, she will be traveling across the country to give back.

She has already served thousands of meals to truckers.

We want to thank her for what she’s doing and also thank our truckers working hard every day.