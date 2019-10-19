Frozen sausage patties sold at Walmart recalled due to salmonella concerns

Frozen, ready-to-eat pork and turkey products are being recalled due to a salmonella risk. (Courtesy: USDA)

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTAL/KMSS) – A brand of frozen pork sausage and turkey sausage patties sold at Walmart are being recalled due to salmonella concerns.

George’s Prepared Foods is recalling 6,444 pounds of the frozen meats.

There have not been any confirmed reports of reactions from these products, but the USDA said anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact his or her physician.

The products were produced on April 19, May 7 and May 9.

PRODUCTS INCLUDE: