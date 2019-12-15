FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES: Lost dog found living the high life in prison

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WSFA/NBC) – A Montgomery, Alabama, couple has been reunited with their family dog after he was missing for three days.

But they say he was found in an unlikely place, making unlikely friends.

Leigh and Michael Parker have owned their dog Soup for three and a half years. He’s named after Leigh’s dad who was also nicknamed Soup. They say he’s like a son to them.

“He was actually born on my birthday, which is one reason we knew he was going to be ours,” said Leigh.

Michael and Soup like to go bird hunting together. But on Saturday, Soup accidentally wandered off.

“He called and said, ‘Soup is gone, he ran off,'” said Leigh.

She said the hardest part was “not knowing whether he was caught in brush or was injured. The worst case scenarios kept going through our minds. It was terrible.”

“It was heartbreaking,” said Michael.

Three days later, in a Facebook group for missing pets, they found out that Soup had been rescued.

“A prison guard who was looking for his own dog who had been lost saw a picture of Soup and recognized him and called me right away,” said Leigh.

Soup ended up at Kilby Correctional Facility, but his sentence was pretty short. Kilby employees told the Parkers that they took good care of soup during his stay.

“He’s had roast beef, chicken fingers, chicken nuggets, lima beans, had steak one night and peach cobbler,” said Michael.

He admits that it was a little difficult for soup to leave.

“When I picked him up, he looked at me, then looked back at his friends, and looked at me and it was like he was about to pull a quarter out of his pocket, call it in the air whether i’m going to stay or not.”

But Soup decided that he’d come home.

“It’s been wonderful,” said Leigh. “We look at him and our heart melts.”

The Parkers say that if Soup ever gets lost again, they know we’re he’ll probably go.