Friday Morning Forecast: Chilly and dry for the afternoon

TODAY: Dry and chilly with a freeze early. Temperatures in the afternoon will be warmer than yesterday afternoon. High: 58. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Remaining dry, clear, and chilly. Make sure you bundle up for those football games. Low: 38. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures well below average. High: 59. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 37. High: 63. Winds: S 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoon, with warmer temperatures expected. Low: 46. High: 66. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with for the afternoon with a slim chance of showers in the evening. Low: 56. High: 68. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun. Afternoon temps will remain below average with a chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 69. Winds SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High 65. Winds SE 10 MPH.