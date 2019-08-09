FRIDAY FORECAST: Mix of sun, clouds but still hot. Triple digits possible this weekend.

Another hot and humid day on tap for us. There is a slight chance for showers near and along I-30. The heat will continue through this weekend where many locations could see triple digit temperatures. 

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-9-19

TODAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Hot and humid. Heat Advisory in effect through Friday evening. Slight chance (10%) for isolated showers along I-30. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: Southwest, turning South 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Even hotter. Lows: upper 70s low 80s. Highs upper 90s to as high as 102! Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph. Heat indices to 105° or higher.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Mainly to partly sunny. Very hot. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs: upper 90s to mostly lower 100s. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Remaining hot and humid. A slight shift in the heat high will allow for a 20% chance of rain or storms. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: upper 90s and around 100. Wind: Southwest to Northwest 10 mph on Wednesday, NW 5-10 mph Thursday.



