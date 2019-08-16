FRIDAY AM FORECAST: Temperatures near the triple digit mark, more humidity for the weekend

Temperatures are expected to approach 100°. Slightly less humidity will make things feel a little bit more tolerable. However this weekend the more humidity returns. 

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Still hot in the afternoon. Highs: middle to upper 90s and near 100. Wind: SE 10 mph. The Heat Index will be around 105°. A 10% chance of an isolated PM shower in southern areas.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Humidity increasing. A 10% to 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph Saturday, SW/South 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: More sunshine and hot and humid. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds & humid. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: SW, turning NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 99. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

