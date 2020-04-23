BY APPOINTMENT ONLY: East Texas counties offering free testing for COVID-19 starting Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas counties are offering free mobile testing for COVID-19 beginning this weekend.
The testing comes with certain requirements, however.
First, those wishing a test must make an appointment in advance. You can register online or by telephone:
- 512-883-2400
- covidtest.org
Second, those wishing to be tested must currently be showing one or more of the symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Body aches
- Fatigue
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste or smell
- Nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea
Once you have gotten confirmation of your appointment, you can be tested at the following sites on the following days:
Harrison County
Harrison County will offer free mobile testing Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by appointment only at the Marshall Convention Center.
Rusk County
Rusk County will offer free mobile testing Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by appointment only at First Baptist Church on Main Street in Henderson.
Cass County
Cass County will offer free mobile testing Sunday, April 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by appointment only at Linden EDC, 201 N. Main Street in Linden.
Marion County
Marion County will offer free mobile testing Sunday, April 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by appointment only at Kellyville Community Center, 130 Park Road, in Jefferson.
Morris County
Morris County will offer free mobile testing Monday, April 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by appointment only at the Daingerfield Fire Station.
To register:
- call 512-883-2400
- online at https://txcovidtest.org/
The testing is provided in cooperation with the Texas Department of State Health Services as well as the Texas Department of Emergency Management.