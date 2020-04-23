BY APPOINTMENT ONLY: East Texas counties offering free testing for COVID-19 starting Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas counties are offering free mobile testing for COVID-19 beginning this weekend.

The testing comes with certain requirements, however.

First, those wishing a test must make an appointment in advance. You can register online or by telephone:

Second, those wishing to be tested must currently be showing one or more of the symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headache

Body aches

Fatigue

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste or smell

Nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea

Once you have gotten confirmation of your appointment, you can be tested at the following sites on the following days:

Harrison County

Harrison County will offer free mobile testing Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by appointment only at the Marshall Convention Center.

Rusk County

Rusk County will offer free mobile testing Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by appointment only at First Baptist Church on Main Street in Henderson.

Cass County

Cass County will offer free mobile testing Sunday, April 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by appointment only at Linden EDC, 201 N. Main Street in Linden.

Marion County

Marion County will offer free mobile testing Sunday, April 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by appointment only at Kellyville Community Center, 130 Park Road, in Jefferson.

Morris County

Morris County will offer free mobile testing Monday, April 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by appointment only at the Daingerfield Fire Station.

To register:

call 512-883-2400

online at https://txcovidtest.org/

The testing is provided in cooperation with the Texas Department of State Health Services as well as the Texas Department of Emergency Management.