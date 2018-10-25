Free pizza for voters
If you have foregone a meal to do your civic duty for democracy, fear not, and request a pizza from 'pizza to the polls'.
The effort to feed voters, volunteers, and children-in tow, is a nationwide non-partisan movement.
A twitter feed tracking deliveries shows pizzas are going out to Florida, Illinois, and Texas.
Their site enables voters to request pizzas, the site says: "Send us reports of long lines and we'll send in the delicious reinforcements."
So far they have had 2794 pizzas ordered by voters.
You may also donate at their site to buy pizzas for other voters.
