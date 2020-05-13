Free mobile COVID-19 testing available in Tyler, Longview

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The state of Texas called in the National Guard to help them with conducting free mobile COVID-19 testing in Smith and Gregg Counties.

City of Tyler worker, Jenny Wells, explains the most important part of the process:

“So you do have to have an appointment to come through and drive thru. But you call ahead and if you have the symptoms of COVID-19 they’ll give you an appointment,” says Wells.

For some people an appointment won’t be necessary.



“So what’s also really great about this is that they’ve made it available to first responders and medical personal. So that’s going to be your firefighters, your police officers, EMS workers, your emergency room workers. They don’t have to be exhibiting symptoms to come get a test,” says Wells.

Everyone who registers can get tested at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tests are also available at the Longview Fairgrounds from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday.