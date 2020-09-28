Free COVID-19 testing available in Tyler

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing opportunities in Tyler for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing will take place at St. Louis Baptist Church, 400 Frankston Hwy., starting Monday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 30.  Testing will occur on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These tests are free to the public and do not require advanced registration. A face mask is required to enter the building. Persons being tested must have access to a cell phone as results will be returned by text message through TDEM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar