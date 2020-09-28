Free COVID-19 testing available in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing opportunities in Tyler for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing will take place at St. Louis Baptist Church, 400 Frankston Hwy., starting Monday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 30. Testing will occur on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These tests are free to the public and do not require advanced registration. A face mask is required to enter the building. Persons being tested must have access to a cell phone as results will be returned by text message through TDEM.