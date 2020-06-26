Live Now
Free COVID-19 testing coming to Tyler, no advance registration needed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing opportunities in Tyler for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing will take place at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on June 30, July 1 & 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The church is located at 615 W. Cochran St.

These tests are free to the public and do not require advanced registration. Persons being tested must have access to a telephone as results will be returned by call or text.

NET Health confirmed 44 new cases in Smith County Friday, the highest one-day total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County to date.

There are currently 202 Smith County residents who actively have COVID-19, and 293 Smith County residents who have been recognized as being recovered of COVID-19.

The county has suffered four deaths.

