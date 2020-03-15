Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A fourth coronavirus case has been confirmed in Smith County, according to NET Health.

The source of the exposure remains unknown but the patient is currently at home in isolation.

On Tuesday, the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Gregg County. Just a few short days later, Smith County confirmed three other cases with one person in critical condition. The patients are believed to be travel-related.

NET Health encourages everyone to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses.

Everyone in East Texas should remember to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Practice social distancing – Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.

Follow recommendations from your local health district officials

They say if you have been exposed to a sick traveler, or someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing to contact your healthcare provider.