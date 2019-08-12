Fourth candidate jumps in the ring for US Senate in attempt to oust Cornyn

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – A fourth Democrat entered the race on Monday to challenge John Cornyn for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Christina Ramirez, a first-generation American, announced her bid on Youtube. Ramirez is based out of Austin and co-founded the Workers Defense Project as well as the activist group Jolt.

In the video, she said she was running because she wants “a government that actually serves our interests and our needs.”

“What I love about Texas is that we’re a big state, so I think that we can dream big because we are big,” she said. “And we can lead the rest of the country to have the guts and the courage to tackle the issues — not just that this state faces but the entire country.”

She joins a growing field of Democrats challenging Sen. Cornyn including State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas), Former Air Force pilot MJ Hegar and Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards.

The 24-candidate field for President has mostly overshadowed the fight for the Senate in 2020. Republicans currently control the chamber 53-47. Of the 34 seats up for re-election, 22 are Republicans.

Democrats would have to gain four seats to take control of the legislative body.

Cornyn’s seat is a race that will certainly grab national attention this election cycle. In 2018, Sen. Ted Cruz only won re-election by one percentage point over Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a much smaller margin of victory than President Trump’s nine-point victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

A June poll by the University of Texas and Texas Tribune found Cornyn’s approval/disapproval rating at 37/34, with 29 percent saying they have no opinion.