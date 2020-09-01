Fort Hood commander loses post, denied transfer after deaths at Army post

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The U.S. Army has announced that the commander of Fort Hood in Killeen is being removed from his position and will no longer take a command position at Fort Bliss in El Paso.

Major General Scott Efflandt was scheduled to leave his position as commander of Fort Hood and take command of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss soon. That reassignment was put on hold in early August pending an investigation into a series of deaths among soldiers on the post.

Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier. She had been missing since April, and her remains were found and indentified last month. The soldier suspected in Guillen’s slaying, Spc. Aaron Robinson, shot and killed himself early last month as police were trying to take him into custody. A civilian, Cecily Aguilar 22, of Killeen, has been arrested and charged with allegedly helping Robinson dispose of Guillén’s body.

The body of Sgt. Elder Fernandes was found hanging from a tree last week. Foul play was not suspected in that case, according to officials.

Major Gen. John B. Richardson IV will assume duties as deputy commanding general for operations of III Corps and acting senior commander of Fort Hood Wednesday.

Efflandt will continue to serve as the deputy commanding general for support and will remain at Fort Hood to assist with the reintegration of III Corps as they return from their mission supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The Army will announce the name of a new commander for the 1st Armored Division in the coming days.

The Army also announced that Garrett will appoint Gen. John Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, and one of the Army’s most senior commanders to lead an in-depth investigation into the chain of command actions related to Guillen.

There are currently several investigations underway at Fort Hood which are tasked with reviewing a wide range of topics and concerns. Murray will roll those efforts into a more complete and comprehensive investigation that will delve into all activities and levels of leadership.

Murray’s investigation is separate from the Independent Review of Fort Hood, which began in August.