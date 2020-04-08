Former Texarkana prison employee pleads guilty to child sex abuse charges

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) — A former employee at a Texarkana prison has pleaded guilty to having sex with a teenage girl.

On Monday, Christopher Allen Wooding, 44, a former employee of the Federal Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child.

In exchange for Wooding’s guilty plea, the Cass County Criminal District Attorney, Courtney Shelton, recommended 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, without the possibility of parole.

On February 3, 2020, the child, who was a teenager at the time, told a family friend that Wooding had been sexually assaulting her since she was in middle school.

During a forensic interview February 4 at the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center, the child said the abuse began on Super Bowl Sunday in 2016, when Wooding touched her inappropriately on top of her clothing. Later that night, Wooding provided her with an alcoholic drink and told her come outside with him. He then touched her genitals under her clothing.

The child stated this happened several more times over the next few weeks, but without the alcohol.

Eventually, the girl was forced to engage in other sex acts with him. On several occasions, she would catch him outside her bathroom window taking pictures of her with his cell phone while she was naked in the shower.

During the interview, the child was able to recall and describe two specific incidents where she was forced to have sex with Wooding.

The child also stated that she had previously made an outcry about the abuse to a family member, Jessica Elaine Wooding. The child said that Jessica Wooding told her that if they were to report the abuse, it would wreck their lives.

Sabrina Sartor, who is an investigator with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, later obtained a search warrant for the Wooding home.

Sartor found multiple electronic devices, including at least five covert recording devices, one of which was disguised to look like a smoke detector.