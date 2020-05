MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 22: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals gestures to the fans prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(KETK) — Andy Dalton was pushed out of Cincinnati by first-round pick Joe Burrow, and will now return to Texas and sign with the Dallas Cowboys, to serve as Dak Prescott’s backup.

The former TCU Horned Frog is signing a one-year deal worth $3 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’ Adam Schefter.

Dalton, a Katy native, was drafted in the 2nd round by the Bengals in the 2011 draft and has made three pro bowls in his career.