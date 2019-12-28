Former Tatum cheerleader dies in car crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas – A former student and cheerleader at Tatum High School died Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Rusk County.

According to the DPS, Lela Justeen Burney, 19, of Tatum lost control of her car as she took a curve on FM 2011 near Kilgore and went into a ditch where she struck a tree.

She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Tatum High School cheerleading program posted about Burney’s death on Facebook, asking all to keep her family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.