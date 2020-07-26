Former Smith County Assistant District Attorney killed by alleged drunk driver in Royse City

ROYCE CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Fifth District Court of Appeals Justice David Bridges died from a car accident, according to Kaufman County GOP.

Bridges was hit by an alleged drunk driver around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday on Interstate 30 near FM 2642. Megan Smith, 32, of Royse City was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Megan Smith

The Royse City Police Department released a statement saying Smith was driving in the westbound lane of the interstate and hit two vehicles. One was driven by Bridges and his car caught fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle did not show any injuries.

“Justice Bridges has served our Country throughout his entire lie. He served in the United States Army, as an Assistant District

Attorney, and then as Justice of the Fifth District Court of Appeals. his life was an example that we should all strive to follow,” wrote Chairman Rodney Anderson from the Dallas GOP.

He continued with, “Justice Bridges was tragically taken from us, from his family, by the careless actions of a drunk driver. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time. His passing is a loss t our country and to the citizens of Dallas.”

According to the Fifth District Court of Appeals, Bridges was elected to the court in 1996.

He was born in Fort Worth in 1955 and served in the United States Army in 1973 and 1974. He attended Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler. After graduation, he worked as a Petroleum Landman along the Appalachian Mountain range but left his job to attend Texas Tech School of Law.

After graduating from law school, he served as an Assistant District Attorney in Smith County and as the Assistant District Attorney in Upshur County. He served as Senior Disciplinary Counsel for the State Bar of Texas and when he left the State Bar, he was First Assistant in charge of litigation for the State Bar of Texas.