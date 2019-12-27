Former Harmony teacher arrested for stealing $27K from band booster club

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former Harmony school teacher and president of the Harmony Band Booster Club has been arrested for stealing money from the booster club.

Kristen Denson, 45, of Gilmer was arrested Monday and booked into the Upshur County Jail on charges of misapplication of fiduciary property and theft by public servant.

Officials from Harmony School District contacted the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office in August to make a report regarding missing funds from the Band Booster account.

Upshur County detectives opened an investigation and forwarded the findings to the District Attorney’s Office.

From there, an Upshur County Grand Jury returned indictments against Denson on the two charges.

At the time of the offenses, Denson was a teacher at Harmony School, and also President of the Harmony Band Booster Club.

The investigation determined that Denson had taken $27,000 dollars from the booster account over a three year period.

Denson has been released from jail on bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.