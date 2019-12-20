Former Fort Worth police officer indicted for murder in death of Atatiana Jefferson

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Tarrant County Jail shows Aaron Dean, a Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door. A judge has issued a gag order in Dean’s murder trial that prohibits lawyers and others involved in Dean’s trial from speaking publicly about specifics of the case. (Tarrant County Jail via AP, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A former Fort Worth police officer accused of shooting and killing a woman inside her own home has been indicted for murder.

Aaron Dean, 35, was indicted Friday for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson in October.

Jefferson, a 28-year-old pre-med graduate student, was playing video games with her nephew at about 2:30 a.m. October 12 and had left her two doors open. A neighbor called the non-emergency police department number to ask for a welfare check.

The neighbor later told reporters that someone in the house had been ill and the open doors concerned him.

Dean and another officer responded to the call and began searching outside the house.

Jefferson, apparently alarmed by the noise of the police officers, grabbed a gun and walked toward the windows.

Body camera footage released by FWPD showed Dean calling out, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!”

He fired once through the window, hitting Jefferson, without ever appearing to identify himself as a police officer.

The case immediately grabbed national attention as one more instance of a police officer killing a person of color without apparent provocation. It came on the heels of the Amber Guyger case, in which the former Dallas police officer was convicted of murder for shooting and killing the unarmed Botham Jean in his own apartment.

Dean later resigned from the department. Then-interim Chief of Police Ed Kraus said at the time that had Dean not resigned, he’d have been terminated and that there was “absolutely no excuse” for shooting the woman.

Regarding Jefferson being armed, Kraus said, “it makes sense that she would have a gun if she felt that she was being threatened or that there was someone in the back yard.”

Kraus said that Dean violated several policies including the use of lethal force and unacceptable conduct.

A trial date has not yet been announced.