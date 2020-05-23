Former FDA member ‘cautiously optimistic’ about a COVID-19 vaccine, urges continued following of health and safety guidelines

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – professor Peter Pitts joined KETK anchor Neal Barton on a Skype call to discuss COVID-19 vaccine development, testing, and safety guidelines.

Pitts is a former associate commissioner at the Food and Drug Administrator. He also is the founder of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest.

Pitts talked about research into a vaccine for COVID-19 and said the public should be “cautiously optimistic” about the possibility of seeing one in the next year or so.

In the meantime, he said, he urged Americans to continue following such health and hygiene precautions as social distancing, wearing face coverings in public, frequent washing of hands.

In all aspects of life – whether deciding to go back to church or send children to summer camps – Pitts said every decision is a personal one and that he could only advise individuals to be responsible in making their decisions and consider who might be affected.

Watch the video for the full interview for more of his insights.