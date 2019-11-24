Former Broward County sheriff sues Florida governor, senate following removal from office

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida (NBC) – Former Broward County, Floroda, Sheriff Scott Israel is suing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state Senate following his removal from office.

Israel, who was sheriff at the time of the February 14, 2018, Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting in Parkland, was removed from office by DeSantis three days after the governor took office in January.

The official pretext for Israel’s dismissal was his handling of the MSD massacre and an earlier shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport on January 6, 2017.

Israel claims the true motive, however, was “politics” and that DeSantis, who had made firing Israel a part of his campaign for governor.

“Today,” Isreal said at a press conference, “he merely fulfilled a campaign promise.”

“This is about politics, not about Parkland,” Israel said.

An attorney for Israel says the lawsuit seeks Israel’s reinstatement on the grounds that the Florida Senate’s removal decision was purely partisan even though Governor DeSantis was shown to have no valid reason for the removal from office.

The governor’s office noted that it had yet to be served papers in the matter, but that it would review the complaint.

Israel is running for sheriff again in 2020.