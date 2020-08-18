Forgotten African American cemetery will be restored by two Tyler groups

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One year ago, members of the Texas African American Museum and the National African American Historical Society Museum re-discovered Universe Cemetery – three and half acres of land that was purchased by a black man named Ben Goss back in 1870.

Up until 2007 the property was owned by Universe CME Church. Now the current owner is allowing those two groups to clean up the fallen trees and debris. The groups say historical landmarks say landmarks like this one are worth maintaining.

“To help locate, find , and preserve cemeteries of this nature. This is one of our goals because, as I’ve said often, many of our cemeteries have died with the people in there,” says Larry Wade, President of National African American Historical Society Museum.

They helped make “Universe” a historic a cemetery in the state of Texas. There are 331 known graves at the site, including former slaves, World War 1 and World War 2 veterans, and even All-American football players.

The volunteers say they’re going to start the clean up in the next few months.

If you’d like to help, call the Texas African American Museum at (903) 218-1389.