Ford recalls Super Duty pickup models due to ‘flammable flooring’

DETROIT, Michigan (KETK) – Ford Motor Company has recalled almost 500,000 pickup trucks with carpet flooring due to what the company calls “the risk of a post-crash interior fire.”

The recall involves select 2017-19 Ford Super Duty SuperCrew trucks sold in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

According to a statement from Ford, a mechanism in the seat belt that goes into effect during a crash may “generate excessive sparks” within those models that can “ignite the carpet” on the floor of the vehicle.

Vehicles affected by the recall were built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Octover 8, 2015, to October 29, 2019.

Ford said it is aware of one report of a fire in the U.S. due to this problem, but is not aware of any injuries.

As needed, dealers will apply foil tape to the carpet and carpet insulation and modify the sound deadener on the back side of the B-pillar trim panel.

The repairs will be made at no cost to vehicle owners.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S52.