FOR THE YOUNGEST VICTIMS: Sesame Street tackles opioid addiction

NEW YORK, New York (KETK) – In its long history, Sesame Street has tackled many many of the tough issues faced by its young audience.

Now it’s tackling one more – opioid addiction.

The show has added a new muppet – six-year-old Karli, who has been placed with a foster family because of her mom’s addiction.

Karli will be joined by her human friend Salia, whose parents are also in recovery for addiction.

The story is part of the Sesame Street in Communities project, which helps provide tips for children facing challenges.

The project provides supplemental content that is free to providers, parents and caregivers and is designed just for kids who are often the unseen victims of addiction.

Statistics say some 6 million children under the age of 11 in this country live with a parent who has a substance abuse disorder.

In the clip, Karli explains how her mother attends meetings to work through her problems.

Producers say their goal is to have Karli and Salia show kids they aren’t alone and how it’s okay to talk about their feelings.

Sesame Street has also addressed such topics as parent incarceration, homelessness and autism.