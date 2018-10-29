Top Stories

FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA: Saints head to Minnesota in rematch of divisional playoffs

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 07:10 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 07:10 PM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The New Orleans Saints just needed to make one tackle to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Stefon Diggs had other plans. 

Diggs scored the touchdown on what is now known as the "Minneapolis Miracle" to push the Vikings to the conference championship game and shockingly ended the Saints' season. 

Tonight's game has both teams looking to go back to the playoffs with the Saints at 5-1 and the Vikings 4-2-1. 

To watch a live stream of the game: click here

