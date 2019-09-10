FLU SEASON: CDC recommends to vaccinate before October

Flu season is upon us, and prevention is now available.

The CDC recommends people get the flu vaccine before the end of October to decrease the chance of getting the virus.

After receiving the vaccine, it takes at least two weeks for the antibodies that protect against the flu to develop, so the earlier the vaccine is administered the better, according to the CDC.

“School is back in session, people are now in close quarters, people are going back to work after summer vacations so it’s the prime environment for the flu virus to start spreading,” ER medical director, Megan Pearce said.

While peak flu season is between December and February, it can last as late as May.

Even if you miss the window of peak opportunity, CDC says you should still receive the vaccine.