Florida pet owner warns others after puppy eats mushrooms and dies

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Beach County dog owner has a warning after her 7-month-old dog died after eating mushrooms.

Alexandra Barry says she was walking her Boston Terrier Dino at their apartment complex in west Boynton Beach on a Tuesday night when he ate two mushrooms.

“Dino was perfectly fine until the middle of the night. I woke up to him having massive diarrhea and him grunting and throwing up,” Barry said.

Dino was unable to keep any water down and it only got worse. Dino was taken to Vet Emergency Group in Boynton Beach on Thanksgiving and on Friday morning he had to be put down.

“Within 48 hours, he didn’t know his name,” Barry said. “He was just a puppy, so I stayed by his side the whole time.”

The veterinarian that treated Dino believes the mushrooms he ate were toxic to him. At this time it is unclear exactly what type of mushroom he ate.

“There are many, many types of mushrooms and most of the time they look the same until they are at full maturity,” said Dr. Victoria Tomasino at TLC Animal Hospital in Boca Raton.

She said mushroom toxicity cases are not common but should be taken seriously. Tomasino urges pet owners to be aware if dogs eat a mushroom and to never be afraid to call a veterinarian for treatment.

Barry said she is hoping to prevent another pet owner from going through the same traumatic experience.