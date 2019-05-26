Flooding puts Oklahoma WWII submarine back in water Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma (KFOR/NBC News) - Flooding in the Arkansas River has affected the USS Batfish at the Muskogee War Memorial in Oklahoma.

Normally on dry land, the submarine is once again in water after historic flooding in Muskogee.

The fear is the submarine might break away from its mooring and float away in rising flood water.

According to the Port of Muskogee, the Batfish has moved a bit but is not off her mounts.

Officials are monitoring the situation.

The Batfish served in at least seven combat patrols in World War II and sank 15 Japanese vessels, including three submarines in just 76 hours. She is considered the most successful submarine-killing sub in U.S. history. She was also a tough ship, reputed to have endured 125 depth charge explosions in one 8-hour period.

