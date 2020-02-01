Concrete plant responds to a concerned Flint community

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Residents in South Tyler are ready to stand up and voice their opinions. In a meeting held Saturday, more than 200 people attended to learn more about the proposed concrete batch plant that will possibly be built off Burkett Road.

According to the official permit filing, the company Tycon Ready Mix has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for the ability that would:

…authorize construction of a permanent Concrete Batch Plant located at the following driving directions: from the intersection of Hunters Trail and County Road 139 (Burkett Road), go north on County Road 139 for approximately 180 feet, site entrance will be on the right, Flint, Smith County, Texas 75762 TCEQ Website

Their application was submitted to the TCEQ on December 20. Since then, at least 40 people have put in their complaints about this plant on the TCEQ website.

The company has since made a statement regarding the community’s concerns. Their statement is below.

Dear Flint Community,

We at Tycon Ready Mix want you to know that you have been heard, and we are working on addressing each and every point of concern. Yesterday, we had a very productive conversation with Representative Matt Schaefer. As we told Rep. Schaefer, it is our intention to meet with your community soon so we can address any issues, properly explain what our intentions are, as well as clear up a lot of misinformation that has spread.

Our intention is to be a positive force in the Flint Community. Please know we will not only follow the letter of the law, but we will go above and beyond to ensure that we are good neighbors. We want to hear from you in a constructive dialogue.

We are working diligently with Rep. Matt Schaefer who will ultimately lead the communication between the two parties, and will allow us to work together in the most productive way possible. We will be setting up a meeting between the two parties to start working on an ultimate solution.

Thank you,

Tycon Ready Mix

During a community meeting held at Grace Fellowship Church, the overwhelming theme of concern was air quality and safety.

But other issues were brought up by concerned Flint residents, such as:

Weight limits the road can handle

Property values

Where the water waste will runoff

Experience of the company (Only 4 months old)

The land for the proposed concrete batch plant was bought by Brian Barnes, with a co-owner listed as Weston Gray. The total amount of land is 11.8 acres which they purchased for over $500,000.

This area lies within Smith County Precinct 1, which is currently represented by Commissioner Jeff Warr. Warr is not seeking reelection in the upcoming race, but three candidates are vying for his seat.

Each of those candidates were in attendance Saturday and were given the opportunity to ease the fears of their possible future constituents.

Current Bullard Mayor Pam Fredrick spoke first and started off by telling the community members, “You guys are doing the right thing.”

Paul Perryman, currently on the board for Smith County Emergency Services District 2 encouraged people by saying, “You care about your community and that’s the first level of government involvement.”

Lastly, Neal Franklin, former fire chief for the Tyler Fire Department said this, “This is a tough situation. I would hope that this company would sit back and ask themselves, ‘Are we being a good neighbor?'”

The resistance from the Flint community has not only gained attention from the TCEQ, but also from another elected official, State Representative Matt Schaefer.

Schaefer was in attendance for Saturday’s meeting at the church. Below is the speech he gave to residents.

Many residents have filed a complaint with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, which is the first step of the opposition.

In the box, where it asks for a ‘permit number’ people in Flint can type ‘159582’ and submit their concerns.

The community plans to attend the Commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday, February 4. Leaders in the area are expected to talk about concerning issues and what it means for their families.

A Facebook group has also been set up for people to stay up to date on plans and information.