Flint residents getting attention from state, officials over concerns about concrete plant

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Residents in Flint want their voices heard, and they’ve been loud enough to get the attention of state representatives and state agencies responsible for protecting the public’s health.

The main concern residents have is the quality of air if a concrete plant were to move into Flint.

The property this concrete company is applying for is located off of Burkett Road and is close to several neighborhoods and churches.

Residents have filed a formal complaint with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, and TCEQ is already responding.

The agency says it will hold a public meeting in the near future.

Residents say that’s a good first step.

“I just hope we can get as many people as possible, and that the appropriate people will listen to what we have to say,” said Travis Glam, one of the concerned residents. “Of course, I’m biased and I want it to stop, but for the most part we just want to be safe and have our families be happy.”

TCEQ says it doesn’t have a date set yet for the meeting, but the agency assures residents there will be one.

State Representative Matt Schaefer is also responding to the concerns.

In a Facebook post, he said, “Every business of this nature must be accountable to abide by the laws and regulations in place, and I want to make sure that happens here.”

A community meeting is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church.