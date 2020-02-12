Flint concrete development plans put on hold while seeking alternative sites

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Leaders from the Flint community met on Wednesday with the owners of Tycon Ready Mix to discuss the proposed concrete plant that has many concerned over their health and the environment.

The meeting was behind closed doors and hosted by Representative Matt Schaefer. Attendees were Senator Bryan Hughes, Smith County Judge Moran, and Commissioner Jeff Warr. Along with officials were representatives from local HOAs to discuss the concerns of hundreds in their neighborhoods.

All parties engaged in constructive dialogue about concerns raised by numerous residents, according to Rep. Schaefer.

Concerns include health, environmental impact, traffic, and quality of life were all brought up at previous meetings including Wednesdays.

Tycon Ready Mix agreed to pause the project for 30 days while all parties consider alternative locations and evaluate potential solutions, according to a press release from Rep. Shaefer.

Additionally, it was agreed that a public hearing by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality would be set so that all concerned parties can further discuss concerns.