First confirmed death from Hurricane Laura in deep East Texas

HEMPHILL, Texas (KETK) One person has died in Sabine County after Hurricane Laura tore through East Texas and western Louisiana.

According to an official, the person died after a tree fell through their mobile home.

No other details are being released at this time. This is the first fatality confirmed in the state of Texas.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he’s received report of the first fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana, a 14-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on her home.

The governors of Louisiana and Texas say search and rescue teams are still looking, but they’ve found reports so far of widespread fatalities.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is crediting the evacuations of thousands of people for preventing deaths in Texas. Edwards says they are only beginning to assess the damage.