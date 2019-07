FORT MILL, South Carolina (KETK) – Firefighters spent over an hour trying to extinguish a blaze that began at a fireworks stand Thursday morning in South Carolina.

Officials responded at 5:45 a.m. and said the store itself wasn’t on fire, just the stand set up on the outside.

NOTICE: To clarify this is not the actual store the fire was in containers outside the store. Carowinds Blvd from Hwy 51 to the I-77 Exit ramp is closed to traffic.

Please find an alternate route. #YCSONEWS #YOCONEWS#4thofjuly #IndepenceDay pic.twitter.com/hXo47RryBd — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) July 4, 2019

Firefighters were trying to put out the fire while there were still fireworks exploding.