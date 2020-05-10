Firefighters help Chapel Hill senior celebrate graduation

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Graduation ceremonies for high school seniors may look radically different these days thanks to COVID-19, but the event itself and the milestone it represents remain as significant and as worth celebrating as ever.

Kadavion Bush is marking just such a milestone. One of Chapel Hill High School’s Class of 2020, he has graduated from high school and will be a freshman at Prairie View A&M in the fall.

It’s a big accomplishment and deserves recognition.

Enter the Jackson Heights and Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Departments.

The two departments joined forces to give Kadavion, who lives just down the street from Jackson Station 1, a graduation parade all his own.

They brought out their best units for the event – Engines 1 and 2, Attack 2, Brush 1, and Tanker 2 – and the top brass, including Chief Michael Van Winkle and Assistant Chief Kelcey Trotty.

All to celebrate and show support for a young man stepping out into the unknown of the rest of his life in the most unsettling of times.

It’s just one more reason that firefighters remain our heroes.

And to Kadavion – and all graduates throughout East Texas – we are so proud of you and of all that you’ve accomplished in these challenging times, and wish you all the best in whatever comes next.