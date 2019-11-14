Firefighters contain overnight blaze at Athens plant

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) Multiple fire crews have contained an overnight blaze at an Athens manufacturing plant.

Authorities say the call came in around 12:30 early Thursday morning reporting a fire at Dallas Manufacturing in Athens.

This is the second fire at the plant this year. The facility manufactures beds for cats and dogs.

Officials say the fire started in the shipping section of the building.

No injuries have been reported. Authorities say everyone made it out of the facility safely.

The fire remains under investigation.