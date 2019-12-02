Fire officials offer tips to keep you safe during the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KTAL) Many of you have already started or completed your holiday decorating and many of you will be starting shortly.
Fire officials want you to take a look at the following tips from the National Fire Protection Association to make sure you’re celebrating the holidays in the safest way possible.
Holiday decorating:
- Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.
- Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.
- Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
- Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect.
- Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
- Keep decorations away from windows and doors.
Holiday entertaining:
- Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan.
- Keep children and pets away from lit candles.
- Keep matches and lighters up high in a locked cabinet.
- Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.
- Ask smokers to smoke outside. Remind smokers to keep their smoking materials with them so young children do not touch them.
- Provide large, deep ashtrays for smokers. Wet cigarette butts with water before discarding.
Before heading out or to bed:
- Blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed.
- Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.
For information on Christmas Tree Safety Tips click here