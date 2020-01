BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard family suffered damage to their home in a fire Sunday.

Bullard, Noonday, and Flint-Gresham fire crews responded to the blaze in the 10700 block of CR 152 West.

The family was at church when the fire broke out so no injuries were reported.

Unfortunately, the family lost two cats in the blaze.

A dog survived.

The fire remains under investigation.